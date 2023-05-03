Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-14) and the Washington Nationals (11-18) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.

The Nationals have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won five of 11 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (109 total, 3.8 per game).

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule