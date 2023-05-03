Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .255.
- Thomas has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
