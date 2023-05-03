On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in total hits (27) this season while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings