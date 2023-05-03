The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings