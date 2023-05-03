Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
- In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
