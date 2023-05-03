Braxton Garrett starts for the Miami Marlins against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 46 total home runs.

Atlanta's .450 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (156 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.231).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Wright makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Elder Nick Pivetta

