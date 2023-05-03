The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Call has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (eight of 27), with two or more RBI four times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (nine of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings