On Tuesday, Victor Robles (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .268 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Robles has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings