Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (15-13) will visit Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (10-18) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 4.03 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Nationals and Cubs matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Garcia get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 14 games this season and won eight (57.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cubs have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cubs went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 10 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 8-13 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.