Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to get the better of Trevor Williams, the Washington Nationals' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just 16 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 105 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 194 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Erasmo Ramírez Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chad Kuhl Tommy Henry 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Ryne Nelson 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Zac Gallen

