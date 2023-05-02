Trevor Williams will be on the mound for the Washington Nationals when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 9 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 8-13 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 28 chances.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-12 7-6 4-9 6-8 7-10 3-7

