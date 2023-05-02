Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .235 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Garcia has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%).
- He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.