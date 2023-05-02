Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .263.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wesneski (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.