Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .353, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In eight games this year (29.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings