Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .150 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .230 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- In 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%) Candelario has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven home a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
