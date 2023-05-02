Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings