Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.