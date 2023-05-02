The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .217.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of them.
  • In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 18.5% of his games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
