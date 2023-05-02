Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
- Riley has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 12 games this season (41.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.
- In 44.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
