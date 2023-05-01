Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .546.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (48.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (53.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (84.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
