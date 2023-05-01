When the Chicago Cubs (14-13) and Washington Nationals (10-17) face off at Nationals Park on Monday, May 1, Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cubs did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in four tries.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have won in 10, or 37%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 9-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Alex Call 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

