Right now, the Washington Nationals (11-18) are ranked 28th in MLB (among the bottom half), with odds of +100000 to win the World Series.

Nationals MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +100000 28th (+100000, bet $100 to win $100000)

Nationals Standings Information

The Nationals are 8.5 games behind in the NL East, and 4.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Atlanta Braves - 2 New York Mets 3.5 3 Miami Marlins 4 4 Philadelphia Phillies 5.5 5 Washington Nationals 8.5

Nationals Team Stats

The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Nationals have put up at least two round-trippers in three games this season, and are 2-1 in those outings.

Washington has won each of its four games this season when racking up five or more extra-base hits.

The Nationals are 3-1 in the four games this season when they struck out at least 10 batters.

Washington has gone 7-6 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Nationals Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Keibert Ruiz +20000 - - .268/.336/.371 2 HR 9 RBI C.J. Abrams +20000 - - .242/.308/.389 2 HR 14 RBI Joey Meneses +25000 - - .267/.296/.342 1 HR 10 RBI Patrick Corbin - +25000 - 1-4 5.74 ERA 6.0 K/9

Nationals' Top Players

Luis Garcia has been the team's top producer this season, delivering a .236/.271/.360 slash line with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

This year, Jeimer Candelario, one of the team's best hitters, is batting .231 with a .281 OBP, four home runs, 12 runs, and 14 RBI.

At the plate, Alex Call, one of the team's more productive offensive contributors, is batting .239 with a .345 OBP, two home runs, 12 runs, and 13 RBI, also including two stolen bases.

Keibert Ruiz has hit .268/.336/.371 with two home runs, nine RBI, and a 7.5% walk rate this year.

