On Monday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is batting .263 with two walks.
  • Chavis has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.