Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .263 with two walks.
- Chavis has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.50 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
