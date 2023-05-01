Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Lane Thomas (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .260 with four doubles and eight walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits six times (23.1%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
