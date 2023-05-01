The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .230 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
  • Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
  • Rosario has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits five times (21.7%).
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, April 23, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
