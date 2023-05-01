The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .225 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has had an RBI in five games this year (19.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
