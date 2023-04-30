Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .316 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles is batting .267 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Robles has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), with at least two hits six times (25.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.

Robles has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in eight of 24 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings