Today's NBA Playoff slate has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the New York Knicks.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -4.5

NY -4.5 NY Odds to Win: -191

-191 MIA Odds to Win: +161

+161 Total: 207.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -123

-123 GS Odds to Win: +104

+104 Total: 229 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.