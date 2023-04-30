As they try for the series sweep, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) will square off with the Washington Nationals (9-17) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.

The Pirates have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Pirates played six of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win seven times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

