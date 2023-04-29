Rich Hill is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 14 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 93 (3.9 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.352 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets W 5-0 Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets L 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Erasmo Ramírez Marcus Stroman

