On Friday, Victor Robles (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.

In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.

Robles has had an RBI in six games this year.

In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings