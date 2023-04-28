Kyle Tucker is one of the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off at Minute Maid Park on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (1-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.40), 59th in WHIP (1.341), and 67th in K/9 (7).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Apr. 21 7.0 4 3 3 3 3 at Reds Apr. 16 6.0 5 3 2 4 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 11 5.2 9 4 4 6 0 at Yankees Apr. 5 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 at Rangers Mar. 30 3.2 4 5 5 4 2

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has 26 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .338/.420/.675 so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (26 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .302/.421/.512 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI (22 total hits).

He's slashing .229/.362/.365 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

