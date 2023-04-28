Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds, Keibert Ruiz and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI (24 total hits).

He's slashed .296/.367/.420 on the year.

Ruiz hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 1

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Call Stats

Alex Call has 17 hits with a double, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .239/.371/.338 so far this year.

Call has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Apr. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Apr. 22 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 28 hits with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .301/.330/.548 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI (22 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .272/.371/.506 slash line on the season.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

