Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) will square off with Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals (9-15) at Nationals Park on Friday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Nationals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Keibert Ruiz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter and won each time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.