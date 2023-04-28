The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz leads Washington with 24 hits, batting .296 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Ruiz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings