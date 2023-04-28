On Friday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mets.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .222 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

