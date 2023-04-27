Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
  • Robles has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.
  • Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lucchesi (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.