Thursday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals square off against the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 27, when he went 0-for-2 against the Twins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .393 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Garrett has recorded a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Garrett has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings