Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals square off against the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 27, when he went 0-for-2 against the Twins.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .393 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Garrett has recorded a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Garrett has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.
