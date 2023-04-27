Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mets on April 27, 2023
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Jeimer Candelario and others on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday at Citi Field.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 12 RBI (23 total hits).
- He's slashed .245/.291/.415 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Keibert Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Ruiz Stats
- Keibert Ruiz has 23 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.
- He's slashed .299/.365/.429 on the season.
- Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Twins
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Twins
|Apr. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 19
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 24 hits with a double, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .245/.321/.561 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|5
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 29 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .337/.449/.477 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
