The Washington Nationals (9-14), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will clash with the New York Mets (14-11) on Thursday, April 27 at Citi Field, with Trevor Williams pitching for the Nationals and Joey Lucchesi taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+195). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Mets have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

