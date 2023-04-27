Brandon Nimmo and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 12 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .344 this season.

The Nationals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 85 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.312 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets W 5-0 Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs - Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski

