Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two walks while batting .250.
- Chavis has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lucchesi (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
