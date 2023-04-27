The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .665, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 15 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of 22 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

