Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .245 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Candelario has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- In 17.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (eight of 23), with two or more RBI four times (17.4%).
- In 10 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lucchesi (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
