Alex Call -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .224 with a double, a home run and 14 walks.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Call has had an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.