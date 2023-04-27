Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .224 with a double, a home run and 14 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 47.6% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Call has had an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
