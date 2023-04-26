The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Pete Alonso, Keibert Ruiz and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 22 hits with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

He's slashed .301/.363/.438 on the season.

Ruiz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Apr. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.296/.393 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Keibert Ruiz, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 24 hits with a double, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.

He's slashing .255/.333/.585 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 at Giants Apr. 20 2-for-4 2 1 4 5

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 29 hits with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .349/.456/.494 on the season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Apr. 20 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.