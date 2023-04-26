Pete Alonso and Jeimer Candelario will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 11 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .344 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 81 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 150 as a team.

Washington has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.332 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Gore has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Orioles L 4-0 Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets W 5-0 Away Josiah Gray Jose Butto 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates - Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs - Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly

