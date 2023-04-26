Luis Garcia -- hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (41.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.