Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- hitting .231 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on April 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (41.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this season (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
