On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.368 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 22 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .301 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings