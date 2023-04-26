Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.368 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 22 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .301 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
