The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (33.3%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings