Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .234 with 10 walks.
- In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.